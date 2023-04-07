Red Sox Links: We May Have Found A Leadoff Hitter

Josh Winckowski didn’t exactly impress as a starter last year. Has a found a new home in the bullpen? (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

A long-man might not be the only thing the Red Sox found this week. With Alex Verdugo raking at the the top of the order, it looks like the leadoff question is settled for now (against righties, anyway.) (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Triston Casas is struggling big time so far, but Alex Cora thinks he only needs to make a small adjustment to get on track. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Masataka Yoshida is going through a somewhat bumpy adjustment period, too (of the 24 balls he’s put in play, 17 have been on the ground.) But as of today, he’s the front-runner for the American League MVP. (Keagan Stiefel, NESN)

Garrett Whitlock is done rehabbing and is making his way back to the Big League club. Here’s how the Red Sox will set their rotation next week with games against the Tampa Bay Rays coming up. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

There’s a new candidate for the starting staff of the New England national team. Jared Shuster of New Bedford, MA (Go Whalers!) will start for the Atlanta Braves tonight. (Associated Press)