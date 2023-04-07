OTM Open Thread 4/7: It is Friday

Happy Friday! After taking game one against the Detroit Tigers the Red Sox are off today. Just a scheduled break in case the Tigers home opener was rained out yesterday. So a rare Friday without a game.

Rafael Devers hit a home run on Thursday - the 141st of his career - breaking the tie with Dustin “Laser Show” Pedroia. Next up on the Red Sox all-time home run list:

Reggie Smith (149)

George Scott (154)

Xander Bogaerts (156)

Carlton Fisk and Tony Conigliaro (162)

Jackie Jensen (170)

and Nomar Garciaparra (178)

Who knows where he’ll finish the season or his career!

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.