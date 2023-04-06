The Boston Red Sox face the Detroit Tigers with each team sitting at a 2-4 record. Chris Sale struggled his first time out and looks to bounce back against what shouldn’t be too formidable of an opponent.

For the Tigers, the great Miguel Cabrera hits at the bottom of the lineup, a shadow of his self. At least Boston might catch a break with one player on a retirement tour.

Adam Duvall and Kiké Hernández are back in the lineup after an off day and hopefully bring a little of that winning spirit back. The Sox don’t get any breaks after this: the Tampa Bay Rays are up next.

Game 7: Red Sox at Tigers Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers Lineup spot Red Sox Tigers 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Matt Vierling, RF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Javier Báez, SS 3 Justin Turner, DH Riley Greene, CF 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Spencer Torkelson, 1B 5 Adam Duvall, CF Eric Haase, LF 6 Triston Casas, 1B Miguel Cabrera, DH 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Jonathan Schoop, 3B 8 Reese McGuire, C Jake Rogers, C 9 Kiké Hernández, SS Ryan Kreisler, 2B SP Chris Sale, LHP Spencer Turnbull, RHP

First pitch is a 1:10 PM ET on NESN and WEEI.