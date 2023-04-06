OTM Open Thread 4/6: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The Reese McGuire home run was definitely a foul ball but we can dream that it turned around the series with the Pittsburgh Pirates. Meanwhile in baseball a lot of games have already been postponed today but not the Red Sox and Detroit Tigers. Chris Sale will make his second star of the season at 1:10 PM ET. Does he look better than he did against the Baltimore Orioles? Talk about what you want and be good to one another.