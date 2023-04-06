The Red Sox Pre-Cap: Recapping The Pirates, Previewing the Tigers

The Pre-Cap Podcast is back! And just in time to recap a series sweep at the hands of the Pirates.

The scorching hot Red Sox bats forgot to keep going after the first inning of game 1, in which Devers, Casas, and Yoshida all went deep. After that, the bats failed to do much of anything for the rest of the series. Keaton and Dan dive into Crawford's rough outing, and the bullpen usage, as well as the Red Sox struggles to defend stolen bases and the lack of attempting their own.

In game two, Pivetta gave us a very Piivetta start and the bats were quiet once again. Game three was deja vu all over again right down to the score, as the Sox offense got nothing done while Kluber improved on his first outing but still had some room to improve.

Lastly, Keaton and Dan preview the matchup vs the Tigers and how the Red Sox can take advantage of their lackluster lineup. Is today the day that Chris Sale shakes off the rust and starts to become CHRIS SALE again? Let’s hope so.

