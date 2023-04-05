It’s time to stop the sweep at the hands of…the Pittsburgh Pirates? Jeez. Corey Kluber looks for redemption after his first start in a Red Sox uniform.
First pitch at 1:35 PM ET on NESN and WEEI.
Game 6: Pirates at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Pirates
|Red Sox
|1
|Oneil Cruz, SS
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Bryan Reynolds, LF
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|3
|Andrew McCutchen, DH
|Justin Turner, DH
|4
|Carlos Santana, 1B
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|5
|Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B
|Triston Casas, 1B
|6
|Jack Suwinski, RF
|Christian Arroyo, 2B
|7
|Rodolfo Castro, 2B
|Raimel Tapia, CF
|8
|Ji Han Bae, 2B
|Yu Chang, SS
|9
|Jason Delay, C
|Connor Wong, C
|SP
|Mitch Keller, RHP
|Corey Kluber, RHP
