Game 6: Pirates at Red Sox

Stop the sweep

By Mike Carlucci
Baltimore Orioles (10) Vs. Boston Red Sox (9) at Fenway Park (Opening Day 2023) Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

It’s time to stop the sweep at the hands of…the Pittsburgh Pirates? Jeez. Corey Kluber looks for redemption after his first start in a Red Sox uniform.

First pitch at 1:35 PM ET on NESN and WEEI.

Lineup spot Pirates Red Sox
1 Oneil Cruz, SS Alex Verdugo, RF
2 Bryan Reynolds, LF Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Andrew McCutchen, DH Justin Turner, DH
4 Carlos Santana, 1B Masataka Yoshida, LF
5 Ke'Bryan Hayes, 3B Triston Casas, 1B
6 Jack Suwinski, RF Christian Arroyo, 2B
7 Rodolfo Castro, 2B Raimel Tapia, CF
8 Ji Han Bae, 2B Yu Chang, SS
9 Jason Delay, C Connor Wong, C
SP Mitch Keller, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP

