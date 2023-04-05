Red Sox Links: Reinforcements on the Way

We’ve played just five games this season, but it’s already clear the team needs work. Luckily, Garrett Whitlock and Brayan Bello should be returning within the next few weeks. Trevor Story has also been working hard at rehab with his sights set on returning this season. (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

Alex Cora wants to see his team do the little things better, like executing with two outs and getting the leadoff man out. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Reese McGuire has been less than solid behind the plate so far this season. His passed ball led to some runs on Tuesday night. McGuire took responsibility and knows he needs to be better. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

The ball has been flying all over the yard at Fenway this season, but why? (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Masataka Yoshida has quickly become a fan favorite at Fenway by showcasing the same skillset he displayed in Japan. Even without experience playing in America, he’s succeeding from the get-go and proving the skeptics wrong. (John Tomase, Yahoo! Sports)

Caanan Smith-Njigba has been giving the Red Sox a hard time over the past few days. Jaxon was in the building on Monday night and sat in with the NESN booth. Maybe he’ll be able to get the Smith-Njigba family back in New England’s good graces over the next several years. That is if Belichick doesn’t trade back. (Adam London, NESN)