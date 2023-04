Happy Tuesday! So I was talking to Rob Manfred and he told me that MLB has secretly replaced Fenway Park with Coors Field circa 2000. And that’s the reason for high scoring the last few games.

Today is the season debut we’ve all been waiting for: Nick Pivetta! The action starts at 7:10 PM ET. Red Sox vs Pittsburgh Pirates. How many home runs will be hit tonight?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.