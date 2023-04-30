It’s a Sal Day. It’s a rainy day.
As of posting, the game between the Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians has not been delayed or postponed.
Will Sale bounce back?
Can the Sox get back over .500 (and maybe stay there?)
Tune in at 1:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN to find out!
Game 29: Guardians at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Guardians
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Guardians
|Red Sox
|1
|Steven Kwan, LF
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Ahmed Rosario, SS
|Justin Turner, 1B
|3
|José Ramírez, DH
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|4
|Josh Bell, 1B
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|5
|Oscar Gonzalez, RF
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|6
|Andrés Giménez, 2B
|Christian Arroyo, SS
|7
|Myles Straw, CF
|Connor Wong, C
|8
|Gabriel Arias, 3B
|Jarren Duran, CF
|9
|Cam Callagher, C
|Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
|SP
|Logan Allen, LHP
|Chris Sale, LHP
