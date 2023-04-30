 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 29: Guardians at Red Sox

Sale Day

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Cleveland Guardians at Boston Red Sox Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a Sal Day. It’s a rainy day.

As of posting, the game between the Red Sox and Cleveland Guardians has not been delayed or postponed.

Will Sale bounce back?

Can the Sox get back over .500 (and maybe stay there?)

Tune in at 1:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN to find out!

Lineup spot Guardians Red Sox
Lineup spot Guardians Red Sox
1 Steven Kwan, LF Alex Verdugo, RF
2 Ahmed Rosario, SS Justin Turner, 1B
3 José Ramírez, DH Rob Refsnyder, LF
4 Josh Bell, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B
5 Oscar Gonzalez, RF Masataka Yoshida, DH
6 Andrés Giménez, 2B Christian Arroyo, SS
7 Myles Straw, CF Connor Wong, C
8 Gabriel Arias, 3B Jarren Duran, CF
9 Cam Callagher, C Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
SP Logan Allen, LHP Chris Sale, LHP

