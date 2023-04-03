Red Sox Links: ADORABLE PICTURES OF BABY RED SOX

We already called Saturday’s win against the Baltimore Orioles “the Adam Duvall game,” but was it actually “the Adam Duvall series?” Unsurprisingly, the dude set a bunch of records for a player’s first three games in a Red Sox uniform. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

Does this story have any cutting edge reporting or statistical analysis about the Sox? No! Does it have pictures of a gap-toothed Bobby Dalbec and a chubby-cheeked Trevor Story? You better believe it! (Stan Grossfield, Boston Globe)

Can you build an offensive identity after just three games? No, of course not. This is baseball. It takes 162 games. We don’t know anything about the Red Sox yet. But. . . it’s hard to ignore that they’ve scored 9 runs in 3 straight games, and this looking like the type of lineup that’s going to be called “relentless” a lot this year. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Red Sox Nation is not quite as self-reverential as the Yankees, but we’re close. And so, it’s only natural that we can never get enough of these new guys can’t believe how electric Fenway Park is articles. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Of course, the game wouldn’t have been so electric if the Sox hadn’t dug out of such a deep hole, a hole they were only in because of Chris Sale’s poor performance. How bad was it? Sale claims it was the most embarrassed he's ever been on a baseball field. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

But speaking of pitching, we’ve got reinforcements coming. Garrett Whitlock is close to making his 2023 debut. (Connor Roche, Boston.com)