Red Sox Lose Lead But Win In 10

This game was a rollercoaster ride — but the satisfying kind, where you stagger off on a cloud of endorphins, with a smile on your face, feeling like you got your money’s worth. A little windblown, too, but you feel so good at the end that you can almost forget the couple of times you nearly hurled over the side.

The Sox got off to a great start in the first, and we all felt justified in patting ourselves on the backs. We were not going to dig a hole and have to claw back from the brink, we said — not tonight!

Brayan Bello was effective in his first start after being recalled from Worcester. He got a strikeout early and was backed up with a nice double play by Arroyo, who was playing short, to Turner at first base. The offense cemented the good vibes in the bottom of the inning when Verdugo doubled off the wall, Yoshida walked and Rafael Devers homered. Everywhere the cameras panned, someone was grinning. It felt good, it really did. Gosh, this roller coaster was more like a warm summer breeze in our hair.

The Guardians would get one in the second on a Josh Bell home run but the Sox defense continued to make some nice plays, including a barehanded scoop and throw by Devers, and a pick-off by Wong, who also stole a base of his own. This was a game where lots of Sox players did well.

The Guardians nibbled back a run in the sixth, but the roller coaster started to pick up steam in the top of the seventh when the Guardians exploded for four, including a three-run double by Naylor. Red Sox Nation began to get a little queasy.

But this is why we watch baseball, right?

The Guardians tied it up in the top of the ninth. In our half of the inning, we loaded the bases at one point on a walk to Tapia, who had a very decent night, but Enmanuel Valdez unfortunately couldn’t capitalize and we went to extras.

This is why we watch baseball, right? We collectively asked this as we licked our dry, cracked lips.

In the top of the tenth, a single by Mike Zunino scored the ghost runner. This is where we began to swallow compulsively and turn green. We were in the hole, needing to claw back from the brink.

But thank goodness for happy endings. Arroyo, who was excellent at the plate tonight, hit a dribbler that scored Valdez the ghost runner to make it 7-7. Arroyo moved to third on a wild pitch and Verdugo brought him home with a walk-off single.

This third walk-off win of the Sox season brought us back to .500 so we have some momentum heading into tomorrow’s game. The offense and defense did well but the pitching will need to step up, or we’re in for lots more up-and-down rides.

Three Studs

Verdugo: 2-6 with *the* RBI

Wong: 3-4, SB, pick-off

Arroyo: 3-4, 2 RBI, 1 BB

Honorable Mentions

Devers: 3 RBI, 10th HR of the season, nice defense

Tapia: 2-4, 1 BB

Three Duds

Brasier: faced 5 over 2/3, 2 BB, 3R

Bleier: faced 5 batters, gave up a HR, loaded the bases with a BB

Schreiber: faced 2 batters, gave up a hit, allowed all 3 inherited runners to score

Play Of The Game

By WPA, Arroyo’s dribbler was actually more valuable than Verdugo’s game-winner. But when a hit cues Dirty Water, that’s probably the play of the game.

ALEX VERDUGO DELIVERS ANOTHER WALK-OFF!



THIS MAN HAS ICE IN HIS VEINS!!!



ALWAYS THE HERO!pic.twitter.com/9JncKODFK2 — Tyler Milliken ⚾️ (@tylermilliken_) April 29, 2023