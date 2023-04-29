 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 28: Guardians at Red Sox

Stop the slump

By Mike Carlucci
Boston Red Sox v Milwaukee Brewers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Bello is back…let’s roll!

Lineup spot Guardians Red Sox
1 Steven Kwan, LF Alex Verdugo, RF
2 Ahmed Rosario, SS Masataka Yoshida, DH
3 José Ramírez, 3B Justin Turner, 1B
4 Josh Naylor, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B
5 Josh Bell, DH Jarren Duran, CF
6 Oscar Gonzalez, RF Raimel Tapia, LF
7 Andrés Giménez, 2B Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
8 Mike Zunino, C Christian Arroyo, SS
9 Myles Straw, CF Connor Wong, C
SP Shane Bieber, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP

