Bello is back…let’s roll!
Game 28: Guardians at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Guardians
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Guardians
|Red Sox
|1
|Steven Kwan, LF
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Ahmed Rosario, SS
|Masataka Yoshida, DH
|3
|José Ramírez, 3B
|Justin Turner, 1B
|4
|Josh Naylor, 1B
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|5
|Josh Bell, DH
|Jarren Duran, CF
|6
|Oscar Gonzalez, RF
|Raimel Tapia, LF
|7
|Andrés Giménez, 2B
|Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
|8
|Mike Zunino, C
|Christian Arroyo, SS
|9
|Myles Straw, CF
|Connor Wong, C
|SP
|Shane Bieber, RHP
|Brayan Bello, RHP
