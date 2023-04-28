Ok, breaking the mold for (relatively) breaking Red Sox news first:

The #RedSox today made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/p8Z5GcgbRW — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 28, 2023

That means tonight’s starter, Nick Pivetta, is more valuable than ever. And a good one tonight would sure be nice.

Pivetta enters the night with a 4.58 ERA by giving up 1, 0, 6, and 3 runs in his four starts in April thus far. In a totally unscientific take using the patented PivettaMetric he has two good stars before a clunker so far in 2023. He’s an innings eater and usually good for a mix of gems and bombs…if this is an extended absence from Whitlock hopefully more gems!

He’s opposed by Shane Bieber, who is very good. The 2020 Cy Young winner has been off to a slow start (for him) posting a 3.25 ERA/3.75 FIP. His strikeouts are down and his walks are a bit higher than his career norms, If there was a time to face Bieber, this is probably it.

The Flyin’ Franconas have stolen 31 bases, second in all of MLB. So that’s going to be fun for the weekend.

Game 27: Guardians at Red Sox Lineup spot Red Sox Red Sox Lineup spot Red Sox Red Sox 1 Steven Kwan, LF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Ahmed Rosario, SS Masataka Yoshida, LF 3 José Ramírez, 3B Justin Turner, DH 4 Josh Naylor, 1B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Josh Bell, DH Triston Casas, 1B 6 Andrés Giménez, 2B Jarren Duran, CF 7 Mike Zunino, C Kiké Hernández, SS 8 Will Brennan, RF Reese McGuire, C 9 Myles Straw, CF Emmanuel Valdez, 2B SP Shane Bieber, RHP Nick Pivetta, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and NESN+.