Red Sox Links: Jarren Duran Is Raking

Marcelo Mayer, the Red Sox consensus top prospect, had an ugly start to the year but was able to turn things around in a big way. In his review of the Sox minor league system, Alex Speier finds out how. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

We’re a month into the season and the Red Sox are solidly mediocre. Chaim Bloom sat down with Chad Jennings to talk about the roster and what he thinks needs to happen for the team to turn things around (principally, developmental progress from Garrett Whitlock, Brayan Bello, and Tanner Houck.) (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Jarren Duran’s big league turnaround isn’t just a coincidence, but the product of a major swing overhaul he undertook in the offseason. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

Yesterday, the Red Seat podcast speculated whether Kenley Jansen was the best closer in baseball. As he approaches 400 career saves though, he’s putting together an argument as one of the best closers in baseball history. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Intermittent fasting has moved from the targeted ads on your Instagram feed to professional baseball. Here’s a look at unheralded prospect Corey Rosier, who used it to become leaner this offseason. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)