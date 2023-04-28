OTM Open Thread 4/28: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are back at Fenway Park for a homestand and welcome in, first, the Cleveland Guardians and manager Terry Francona! Three games, three times: 7:10 PM ET Friday, 4:10 PM Saturday, and 1:35 PM Sunday afternoon. The rotation will feature Nick Pivetta, Garrett Whitlock, and Chris Sale. Masataka Yoshida will try to keep the hot bat going in his home park. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.