Red Sox Links: Masataka Yoshida Makes History

The Red Sox longest stretch of consecutive games is in the books! How does the team look? What’s good, what’s bad? The short answer, as provided in this breakdown is the lineup looks great, the rotation looks horrendous, and Ryan Brasier looks like Ryan Brasier. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

What a wild ride it’s been for Masataka Yoshida. After a dreadful start, he turned things around amazingly quickly. And now, he’s etched his name next to Ichiro’s in making some pretty cool Japanese baseball history. (Keagan Stifel, NESN)

Speaking of wild, how about those wild animals in the stands at Camden Yards, am I right? According to Richard Bleier, the Red Sox bullpen was subject to some abuse that crossed a line during the O’s series, including fans throwing beer and spitting at people. Not cool, Charm City! (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Yoshida isn’t the only Red Sox hitter who’s turned things around. Jarren Duran is enjoying the best stretch of his big league career, and it sounds like his head is in a real good place right now. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Tanner Houck had the worst start of his season so far yesterday against the Orioles, but in deciding to keep him in the rotation and sending Brayan Bello down to Worcester, the Sox are showing that they want to give Houck every opportunity to succeed as a starter. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)