OTM Open Thread 4/27: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The Red Sox series with the Baltimore Orioles just kinda slipped away. Sale and Houck weren’t amazing and, for Houck, the defense was groan worthy at times. The Sox are off today as they travel home to welcome the Cleveland Guardians and the great Terry “Tito” Francona back to Fenway Park. The Bruins are off but the Celtics play tonight at 8:30 PM ET.

Have you made it to a game this year? Was it everything you hoped for?

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.