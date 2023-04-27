 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Minor Lines 4/25: James Paxton Isn’t Quite Ready

But Rafaela and Mayer Have Good Nights at the Plate

By Maura McGurk
Boston Red Sox Spring Training 2023 Photo by Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

Woo Sox vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

L, 8-6

Bobby Dalbec hit a 2-run double in the 9th with the bases loaded.

Ryan Fitzgerald is 6 for his last 7.

The big story here is the Big Maple. James Paxton struck out 5, but also allowed 5 runs. He also walked 4 and committed 2 errors, so it seems completely fair that he took the loss, going 0-3 in 4 rehab starts in Worcester. I’ve always rooted for him, but I’m not sure what we’re going to do with him. It doesn’t seem super-promising right now, unfortunately.

Box score for Woo Sox game, April 25, 2023.
Woo Sox pitching line for April 25, 2023.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Erie SeaWolves

L, 3-2 in 10

Cedanne Rafaela was involved in 2 of the Sea Dogs’ 3 runs, putting them on the board in the 1st with an RBI ground-out. He then smashed a solo homer in the 6th, his first of the season.

Portland Sea Dogs box score, April 25, 2023.
Portland Sea Dogs pitching line, April 25, 2023.

Greenville Drive vs. Hudson Valley Renegades

L, 11-6

Drive reliever Alex Hoppe was battered for five-runs in the top of the ninth.

Offensively, there was quite a bit more to feel good about, as Blaze Jordan whacked his second home run of the year, and Marcelo Mayer went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double. Mayer leads the Drive in RBIs with 11. He also had a nice play at the plate, throwing out a runner as the cut-off man and saving a run in the 9th.

Greenville Drive box score, April 25, 2023.
Greenville Drive pitching line, April 25, 2023.

Salem Red Sox vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

W, 5-0

The Sox got 4 of their 5 runs off of 2 homers: a solo one by Miguel Bleis the DH, and a 3-run shot by Luis Ravelo the shortstop. Otherwise, the Sox found it hard to take advantage with runners in scoring position (1-for-8 on the night) and left 6 on base.

They didn’t need to worry and their 5 runs were certainly more than enough. But the pitching deserves a note of thanks, giving up 5 hits, with only 2 walks to 11 strikeouts.

Salem Red Sox box score, April 25, 2023.
Salem Red Sox pitching line, April 25, 2023.

