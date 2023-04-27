Minor Lines 4/25: James Paxton Isn’t Quite Ready

Woo Sox vs. Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders

L, 8-6

Bobby Dalbec hit a 2-run double in the 9th with the bases loaded.

Ryan Fitzgerald is 6 for his last 7.

The big story here is the Big Maple. James Paxton struck out 5, but also allowed 5 runs. He also walked 4 and committed 2 errors, so it seems completely fair that he took the loss, going 0-3 in 4 rehab starts in Worcester. I’ve always rooted for him, but I’m not sure what we’re going to do with him. It doesn’t seem super-promising right now, unfortunately.

Portland Sea Dogs vs. Erie SeaWolves

L, 3-2 in 10

Cedanne Rafaela was involved in 2 of the Sea Dogs’ 3 runs, putting them on the board in the 1st with an RBI ground-out. He then smashed a solo homer in the 6th, his first of the season.

Greenville Drive vs. Hudson Valley Renegades

L, 11-6

Drive reliever Alex Hoppe was battered for five-runs in the top of the ninth.

Offensively, there was quite a bit more to feel good about, as Blaze Jordan whacked his second home run of the year, and Marcelo Mayer went 2-for-5 with two RBIs and a double. Mayer leads the Drive in RBIs with 11. He also had a nice play at the plate, throwing out a runner as the cut-off man and saving a run in the 9th.

Salem Red Sox vs. Delmarva Shorebirds

W, 5-0

The Sox got 4 of their 5 runs off of 2 homers: a solo one by Miguel Bleis the DH, and a 3-run shot by Luis Ravelo the shortstop. Otherwise, the Sox found it hard to take advantage with runners in scoring position (1-for-8 on the night) and left 6 on base.

They didn’t need to worry and their 5 runs were certainly more than enough. But the pitching deserves a note of thanks, giving up 5 hits, with only 2 walks to 11 strikeouts.