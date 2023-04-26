The Red Sox and Orioles have an early getaway day with a 1:05 PM ET start on WEEI and NESN.
Tanner Houck is coming off a tremendous seven inning effort against the Minnesota Twins. Masataka Yoshida is riding a six-game hitting streak. And Rafael Devers is wondering how many plaques he can get added to Camden Yards commemorating his mammoth home runs.
Game 26: Red Sox at Orioles
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Orioles
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Orioles
|1
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Cedric Mullins, CF
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Adley Rutschman, C
|3
|Justin Turner, DH
|Anthony Santander, RF
|4
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|Ryan Mountcastle, DH
|5
|Kiké Hernández, SS
|Gunnar Henderson, SS
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Adam Frazier, 2B
|7
|Jarren Duran, CF
|Ryan O'Hearn, 1B
|8
|Emmanuel Valdez, 2B
|Rámón Urías, 3B
|9
|Connor Wong, C
|Terrin Vavra, RF
|SP
|Tanner Houck, RHP
|Tyler Wells, RHP
