Game 26: Red Sox at Orioles

Win the series!

By Mike Carlucci
Minnesota Twins (5) Vs. Boston Red Sox (11) at Fenway Park Photo by John Tlumacki/The Boston Globe via Getty Images

The Red Sox and Orioles have an early getaway day with a 1:05 PM ET start on WEEI and NESN.

Tanner Houck is coming off a tremendous seven inning effort against the Minnesota Twins. Masataka Yoshida is riding a six-game hitting streak. And Rafael Devers is wondering how many plaques he can get added to Camden Yards commemorating his mammoth home runs.

Lineup spot Red Sox Orioles
1 Alex Verdugo, RF Cedric Mullins, CF
2 Rafael Devers, 3B Adley Rutschman, C
3 Justin Turner, DH Anthony Santander, RF
4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Ryan Mountcastle, DH
5 Kiké Hernández, SS Gunnar Henderson, SS
6 Triston Casas, 1B Adam Frazier, 2B
7 Jarren Duran, CF Ryan O'Hearn, 1B
8 Emmanuel Valdez, 2B Rámón Urías, 3B
9 Connor Wong, C Terrin Vavra, RF
SP Tanner Houck, RHP Tyler Wells, RHP

