Red Sox Links: The Roster Carousel Continues

With Yu Chang headed to the IL, the Red Sox middle infield carousel continues. Alex Cora talked about how they’d approach setting the lineup with Chang, Trevor Story, and Adalberto Mondesi all unavailable. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Nothing to see here, folks. Brandon Hyde took exception to some comments from Alex Cora on Monday night, calling Cora “disrespectful”. Cora took to the podium before the game on Tuesday and clarified his comments to squash the beef. (Noah Trister, AP News)

Marcelo Mayer may be the future at shortstop for the Red Sox. He sat down and answered some questions about what he’s learned so far in the minor leagues, his love of the beach, and more. Get to know the Red Sox top prospect. (Ian Browne, MLB.com)

Get ready to be thoroughly annoyed. A former Red Sox reliever signed a deal with the Tampa Bay Rays, where he’ll almost undoubtedly become a top-arm overnight after a long, incredibly average career. (Patrick Mcavoy, Sports Illustrated)

Every NFL draft scout is looking for an overlooked player than can select for a bargain and look like a genius later. Kalyn Kahler at The Athletic sets out each year to find that prospect before the draft. This year, her “Prospect X” is a former Red Sox draft pick. (Kalyn Kahler, The Athletic). Masslive has more on the mystery prospect. (Nick O’Malley, MassLive)