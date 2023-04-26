Open Thread 4/26: It is Wednesday

On April 26, 2006 Tampa Bay (Devil) Rays prospect Delmon Young was playing against the Pawtucket Red Sox when he got a call he didn’t like, argued, was ejected, and then well, there was a bit of a bat flip.

He would receive a 50 game suspension and served his time through June 19.

The Tampa Bay Rays lost. The New York Yankees lost. The Red Sox won...Tuesday was a good day. Boston sits at 13-12 and just half a game back of 4th place in the AL East. Let the climb begin!

First pitch from Tanner Houck is at 1:05 PM ET today in the final game of this series with the Baltimore Orioles.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.