In Kluber we trust, right? Much like the Red Sox fabled John Smoltz experiment, it’s looking more and more like Corey Kluber has nothing left in the tank. Smoltz, of course, would get released and rejuvenated with the St. Louis Cardinals as the coda of his career. Can the former ace of Cleveland escape this fate and get on track in Boston?

What can you say about Kluber? He’s lost all four starts this season and only one, his 5.0 inning, 1-run performance against the Pittsburgh Pirates, was a quality start, by either the definition in baseball or the definition in common language. He’s taking an ERA of 8.50 (FIP 7.43) into Baltimore, while not really putting hitters away. Last year for the Tampa Bay Rays, though, he did have an exception BB/9 rate of just 1.2. Can he find a bit of that guy on the mound? With Brayan Bello existing and too talented to not return to the majors, Kluber could soon run out of chances.

Opposing the vet is Kyle Bradish, a 26-year-old starting his sophomore season with seven scoreless innings across two starts. Last season the righty finished with an ERA just a tick under 5.00 (4.90, 4.45 FIP) but had some moments. Bradish held the Houston Astros scoreless for 16.2 innings while striking out 16 and allowing just 4 hits. This year he recorded just 1.2 innings against the Texas Rangers and then 6.0 against the rebuilding Washington Nationals, so it’s too early to know if he’s breaking out a bit as that guy who can shut down a World Series-winning offense or not.

Masataka Yoshida takes a five-game hitting streak into Tuesday.

Kiké Hernández is back at shortstop.

Game 25: Red Sox at Orioles Lineup spot Red Sox Orioles Lineup spot Red Sox Orioles 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Cedric Mullins, CF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Adley Rutschman, C 3 Justin Turner, DH Anthony Santander, DH 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Ryan Mountcastle, 1B 5 Kiké Hernández, SS Gunnar Henderson, 3B 6 Triston Casas, 1B Rámón Urías, 2B 7 Jarren Duran, CF Adam Frazier, RF 8 Christian Arroyo, 2B Austin Hays, LF 9 Reese McGuire, C Jorge Mateo, SS SP Corey Kluber, RHP Kyle Bradish, RHP

First pitch is once again 6:35 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.