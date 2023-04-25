 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

OTM Open Thread 4/25: It is Tuesday

Masa attack

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Baltimore Orioles

Happy Tuesday. The Great Chris Sale Rebirth was put on hold last night as he failed to record a strikeout for basically the only time in his career and impoloded after the Red Sox spotted him a 4-0 lead. Corey Kluber goes tonight against the Baltimore Orioles and so far Kluber starts have been, uh, not great. It’s another 6:35 PM ET start on WEEI and NESN. Talk about what you want, be thankful Masa has started to heat up, and be good to one another.

