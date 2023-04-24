Orioles 5, Red Sox 4: A 4-0 Lead Goes Poof

Shit. A bad result, but for my part I didn’t realize I was recapping this game for sure until the top of the third. By that point, the following things had happened:

Triston Casas hit a solo home run to put the Sox up 1-0.

That was cool. He hit it against human man-bun Dean Kremer, who subsequently gave up a BOMB to Rafael Devers in the third:

Rafael Devers hit this ball out of sight. pic.twitter.com/SveMxVSnpW — MLB (@MLB) April 24, 2023

He hit it very far:

Devers homer landed on Eutaw Street. It is the 118th Eutaw Street HR in history, 63rd by an opponent. Seventh by a Red Sox hitter. Ortiz had the other six. Just kidding. — Ian Browne (@IanMBrowne) April 24, 2023

Did I mention Chris Sale started? He gave up a run in the third and that was that, but further badness was portended:

Sale has 1 swing and miss. Not what he was vs Twins — Lou Merloni (@LouMerloni) April 24, 2023

Things went downhill after that. Sale gave up a two-run ground-rule double to Ramon Urias to make it 4-3, which led to a lot of panic on the Twitters. They were fair. James McCann then doubled to make it 4-4, which sucked ass, but Yu Chang affected a double play to end the inning and push shit down the line.

The Red Sox didn’t do anything in the fifth and it was disappointing. Devers hit it hard tho. The Orioles did do something and made it 5-4, with Sale having allowed a grand total of two (2) swings and misses through four innings. Then Adley Rutschman hit a double down the right field line to make it first and third with two outs but the Sox managed a double play to get out of it. 5-4 O’s headed to the sixth.

The top of the sixth was nice until Justin Turner hit a single then got thrown out at third on a Masataka Yoshida single. Then there was a lot of arguing and a Red Sox coach got tossed. It happens. The Sox didn’t score. It also happens.

Sale came out, without having struck anyone out. Ryan “Mr. Personality” Brasier came on and, to be fair, fucked everyone up pretty hard. The Sox followed up with... nothing, sadly. Yu Chang had a great at-bat until he came out of the game with the count 2-2, yielding to Christian Arroyo... who got to see Connor Wong thrown out trying to steal second before striking out.

The Sox started the seventh with a big sad when Kiké tried to throw a dude out at first but hit the ump (who was definitely cheating). The Orioles had some chances but blew it bc they’re still bums. Nothing much happened from there. Danny Coloumbe came on to own the Sox in the eighth, and Ryan Mountcastle opened up the bottom of the inning with a hard single, which turned into a simple double play. Urias singled after that but nothing else came of it.

Masataka Yoshida walked to start the ninth, which, whee! This brought on the previously untouchable Yeinner Cano for his first career save, and he balked to put Raimel Tapia on second with no one out (he got the first somehow, previously). Kiké Hernández struck out afterward, looking, which — not ideal. Mixing it up, Casas struck out swinging — again, not what you want. Jarren Duran roped one straight to third base and that was that. Three feet either way and it’s different, but life isn’t fair.

Boo.

