Who would have thought as April closed the Baltimore Orioles and Pittsburgh Pirates would be among their respective league leaders?

After losing two-out-of-three to the Red Sox opening the season, Baltimore has gone 13-5 since then and sits 4.5 games back of the Tampa Bay Rays for the lead in the AL East.

This is a rematch of the second game of the season where Sale and Kremer each had a bad day, giving up 7 runs and 5 runs in three innings apiece. Sale is coming off a masterful 6-inning, 11 strikeout, 1 run performance against the Minnesota Twins and wants to keep his Cy Young for rolling. Kremer followed his first start with two mediocre outings and an strong 6.2 inning performance against the Washington Nationals. Has he turned the corner as well? Harder to say as the Nats aren’t quite the offense the Twins are.

The real question: how many homers does Masa hit tonight?

Game 24: Red Sox at Orioles Lineup spot Red Sox Orioles Lineup spot Red Sox Orioles 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Austin Hays, LF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Adley Rutschman, DH 3 Justin Turner, DH Ryan Mountcastle, 1B 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Anthony Santander, RF 5 Kiké Hernández, 2B Rámón Urías, 3B 6 Triston Casas, 1B James McCann, C 7 Jarren Duran, CF Cedric Mullins, CF 8 Connor Wong, C Jorge Mateo, SS 9 Yu Chang, SS Adam Frazier, 2B SP Chris Sale, LHP Dean Kramer, RHP

First pitch is at 6:35 PM on WEEI and NESN.