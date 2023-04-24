OTM Open Thread 4/24: It is Monday

Happy Monday. The Red Sox took two out of three against the Milwaukee Brewers, winning the series. Boston sits at 12-11 heading into Maryland to face the Baltimore Orioles. The O’s too have been on a roll winning six straight. Chris Sale will try to end that streak. And how about Masataka Yoshida? Looks like his World Baseball Classic bat arrived this weekend. It’s an early start tonight: 6:35 PM ET. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.