Red Sox Links: The Catching Situation Is A Little Shaky Right Now

I’m not saying I want to see Triston Casas catch an inning or two some time this year, but after hearing him talk about being The Red Sox emergency catcher, I’m not saying I don’t want to see him catch an inning or two some time this year. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

Hopefully it won’t come to that, as x-rays on Reese McGuire’s hand turned up negative after Saturday’s injury scare against the Brewers. But the next few days cold be tricky if he’s not healthy enough to get into a game. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Of course, the question of who is going to be throwing 60 feet 6 inches away from the catcher is more important for the Sox, and it’s still not clear how the rotation crunch is going to be sorted out. Is Tanner Houck the odd man out, even though he’s arguably been Boston’s best pitcher? (Jen McCaffrey, The Athletic)

For as good as Alex Verdugo has been this year, Rafael Devers is still very much the straw that stirs the drink. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

The Red Sox will have a lot of money coming off the books this upcoming offseason, will it be used to pursue free agent-to-be Shohei Ohtani? Peter Abraham wonders about this, among other things, in his big Sunday notes piece. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

I feel like we don’t see the K-Men as much as we used to, but they’re celebrating their 25th anniversary. (Mac Cerullo, Boston Herald)