After a tough loss on Saturday the Red Sox and Milwaukee Brewers face off for a third time tied at one game apiece. The winner Sunday wins the series.

For Boston, Brayan Bello makes his second start of the season. Bello, who was injured during Spring Training, made a less than noteworthy 2023 debut last week and now that the first start is out of the way will try to resume his journey from 2022 where he showed flashes of brilliance in his young career.

Milwaukee sends Corbin Burnes, the 2021 NL Cy Young award winner to face off against their visitors. Burnes started the season with two duds, absolutely overwhelmed the Arizona Diamondbacks, and then struggled against the Seattle Mariners. Maybe the Boston bats can capitalize on something here?

Masataka Yoshida takes a three-game hitting streak into Sunday’s matchup. Is his bat starting to warm up? The Sox could sure use it.

Game 23: Red Sox at Brewers Lineup spot Red Sox Brewers Lineup spot Red Sox Brewers 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Christian Yelich, LF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Jesse Winker, DH 3 Justin Turner, DH Willy Adames, SS 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Rowdy Tellez, 1B 5 Kiké Hernández, 2B Brian Anderson, 3B 6 Triston Casas, 1B Victor Caratini, C 7 Jarren Duran, CF Brice Turang, 2B 8 Connor Wong, C Joey Wiemer, CF 9 Yu Chang, SS Blake Perkins, RF SP Brayan Bello, RHP Corbin Burnes, RHP

First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN+.