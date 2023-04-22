The Red Sox take on another lefty starter in old friend Wade Miley. So Triston Casas starts this one on the bench.

Garrett Whiclock looks to have another shutdown performance. Who’s the ace of the staff? It could very well be him.

The Milwaukee Brewers are sending out almost the same lineup as last night just like the Sox, with one swap to Blake Perkins in right field.

Game 22: Red Sox at Brewers Lineup spot Red Sox Brewers Lineup spot Red Sox Brewers 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Christian Yelich, LF 2 Justin Turner, 1B Jesse Winker, DH 3 Rob Refsnyder, LF Willy Adames, SS 4 Rafael Devers, 3B Rowdy Tellez, 1B 5 Kiké Hernández, CF William Contreras, C 6 Masataka Yoshida, DH Brian Anderson, RF 7 Christian Arroyo, 2B Brice Turang, 2B 8 Connor Wong, C Joey Wiemer, CF 9 Yu Chang, SS Blake Perkins, RF SP Garrett Whitlock, RHP Wade Miley, LHP

First pitch is 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.