Coming off a successful homestand the Red Sox are welcomed to Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Brewers. The 14-5 Brewers look to continue their division-leading ways over the .500 Sox but after a few solid pitching performances Boston will try once more to get into winning record territory.
Nick Pivetta allowed just 1 earned run in his first 10 innings of the year before the Los Angeles Angels rocked him for 6 in his next start. Over 14 innings this year Pivetta has a 16:8 strikeout to walk rate while allowing 11 hits and 3 home runs. He’ll face a Brewers team that has a .776 OPS against righties as opposed to a .601 mark against southpaws.
Pivetta is opposed by Freddy Peralta, who also throws with his right hand. Sure is nice to have a run of righties after that parade of left-handed starters last week.
After impressive outings by Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock can Nick Pivetta joint them with the run of success?
Game 21: Red Sox at Brewers
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Brewers
|Lineup spot
|Red Sox
|Brewers
|1
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|Christian Yelich, LF
|2
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|Jesse Winker, DH
|3
|Justin Turner, DH
|Willy Adames, SS
|4
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|Rowdy Tellez, 1B
|5
|Kiké Hernández, 2B
|William Contreras, C
|6
|Triston Casas, 1B
|Brian Anderson, RF
|7
|Reese McGuire, C
|Brice Turang, 2B
|8
|Jarren Duran, CF
|Owen Miller, 3B
|9
|Yu Chang, SS
|Joey Wiemer, CF
|SP
|Nick Pivetta, RHP
|Freddy Peralta, RHP
First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN+ to accommodate the Boston Bruins’ playoff series.
