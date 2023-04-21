Coming off a successful homestand the Red Sox are welcomed to Wisconsin by the Milwaukee Brewers. The 14-5 Brewers look to continue their division-leading ways over the .500 Sox but after a few solid pitching performances Boston will try once more to get into winning record territory.

Nick Pivetta allowed just 1 earned run in his first 10 innings of the year before the Los Angeles Angels rocked him for 6 in his next start. Over 14 innings this year Pivetta has a 16:8 strikeout to walk rate while allowing 11 hits and 3 home runs. He’ll face a Brewers team that has a .776 OPS against righties as opposed to a .601 mark against southpaws.

Pivetta is opposed by Freddy Peralta, who also throws with his right hand. Sure is nice to have a run of righties after that parade of left-handed starters last week.

After impressive outings by Chris Sale, Tanner Houck, and Garrett Whitlock can Nick Pivetta joint them with the run of success?

Game 21: Red Sox at Brewers Lineup spot Red Sox Brewers Lineup spot Red Sox Brewers 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Christian Yelich, LF 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Jesse Winker, DH 3 Justin Turner, DH Willy Adames, SS 4 Masataka Yoshida, LF Rowdy Tellez, 1B 5 Kiké Hernández, 2B William Contreras, C 6 Triston Casas, 1B Brian Anderson, RF 7 Reese McGuire, C Brice Turang, 2B 8 Jarren Duran, CF Owen Miller, 3B 9 Yu Chang, SS Joey Wiemer, CF SP Nick Pivetta, RHP Freddy Peralta, RHP

First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN+ to accommodate the Boston Bruins’ playoff series.