Red Sox Links: Mookie Betts Doing Mookie Betts Things

Mookie Betts is officially a Major League shortstop. Luckily, the Red Sox have had amazing production and depth out of the shortstop position this year, so this doesn't bother me, or make me cry, or make my eyelid twitch or anything like that. (Dayn Perry, CBS Sports)

Is Jarren Duran finally turning a corner in his development? Bryan Joiner thinks so, and it sounds like Alex Cora might agree. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

With Bryan Bello and Garrett Whitlock back while James Paxton rehabs in Worcester, the Red Sox officially have a rotation crunch. Tanner Houck made a pretty strong case that he shouldn’t be the one to get bumped. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Meanwhile, in the middle infield the Sox have whatever the opposite of a roster crunch is. But for now, at least, Enmanuel Valdez isn’t the answer, as he’s been sent back down with the reinstatement of Yu Chang. (Adam London, NESN)

Ok, seriously people: everyone needs to stop talking about guys like Wade Miley and Madison Bumgarner signing with the Red Sox. We’re at risk of manifesting a reality that none of us should want and all of us should fear. (Patrick McAvoy, Sports Illustrated)