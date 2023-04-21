OTM Open Thread 4/21: It is the Weekend

The #RedSox woke up this morning with a better record than the Astros, Phillies, Cardinals, or Padres. Same record as the Dodgers. Enjoy the ride. — Tom Caron (@TomCaron) April 21, 2023

Happy Friday! While the middle game of that series against the Minnesota Twins was a little rough the Red Sox did take two out of three

I really hope that reference isn’t too dated. Like, really really.

The Sox finished the home stand 5-2 with three wins against the Los Angeles Angels and two wins against the Twins. They sit at .500 entering play tonight against the Milwaukee Brewers in the great state of Wisconsin. First pitch is 8:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN+. Saturday is a 7:10 PM ET start on NESN and Sunday is 2:10 PM ET back on NESN+. Talk. About what you want and be good to one another.