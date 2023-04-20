 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 20: Twins at Red Sox

.500 again?? Let’s go!

By Mike Carlucci
Minnesota Twins v Boston Red Sox Photo by Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

It’s a day game as the Red Sox try to win the series against the Minnesota Twins and get back to .500. First pitch is at 1:35 on WEEI and NESN.

Masataka Yoshida in the lineup in left field. Kiké at second base. Yu Chang back at shortstop.

Tanner Houck looks to hold on to his rotation spot as Corey Kluber implodes.

Lineup spot Twins Red Sox
1 Max Kepler, RF Alex Verdugo, RF
2 Carlos Correa, SS Rafael Devers, 3B
3 Edouard Julien, 2B Justin Turner, DH
4 Trevor Larnach, LF Masataka Yoshida, LF
5 Joey Gallo, 1B Kiké Hernández, 2B
6 Juan Miranda, DH Triston Casas, 1B
7 Nick Gordon, CF Connor Wong, C
8 Christian Vázquez, C Jarren Duran, LF
9 Willi Castro, 3B Yu Chang, SS
SP Joe Ryan, RHP Corey Kluber, RHP

