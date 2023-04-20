It’s a day game as the Red Sox try to win the series against the Minnesota Twins and get back to .500. First pitch is at 1:35 on WEEI and NESN.
Masataka Yoshida in the lineup in left field. Kiké at second base. Yu Chang back at shortstop.
Tanner Houck looks to hold on to his rotation spot as Corey Kluber implodes.
Game 20: Twins at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Twins
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Twins
|Red Sox
|1
|Max Kepler, RF
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Carlos Correa, SS
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|3
|Edouard Julien, 2B
|Justin Turner, DH
|4
|Trevor Larnach, LF
|Masataka Yoshida, LF
|5
|Joey Gallo, 1B
|Kiké Hernández, 2B
|6
|Juan Miranda, DH
|Triston Casas, 1B
|7
|Nick Gordon, CF
|Connor Wong, C
|8
|Christian Vázquez, C
|Jarren Duran, LF
|9
|Willi Castro, 3B
|Yu Chang, SS
|SP
|Joe Ryan, RHP
|Corey Kluber, RHP
