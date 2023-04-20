OTM Open Thread 4/20: It is Thursday

Happy Thursday. The Red Sox are back under .500 at 9-10 and will try to even the record (and win the series) this afternoon in as 1:35 PM ET game against the Minnesota Twins. The AL East being what it is, they sit just two games out of 4th and 2.5 games out of second. Aside from the Tampa Bay Rays the division is pretty much playing at the same rate. So there’s that. Tanner Houck takes the ball against Kenta Maeda for the afternoon conclusion. Talk about what you want and be good to one another.