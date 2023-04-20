Red Sox Links: Enmanuel Valdez Makes His MLB Debut

With Red Sox catchers struggling either at the plate (Connor Wong) or behind it (Reese McGuire) is there regret about the Christian Vázquez deal? (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Interestingly enough, one of the guys who came back in the Vazquez trade, Enmanuel Valdez, made his big league debut last night. It was a little shaky in the field, but Alex Cora thinks he has an MLB-caliber bat. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

By now you’ve probably seen both the Alex Verdugo walk-off the other night, and the now infamous post-game interview. Will this game come to represent the turning point of Alex Verdugo’s career in Boston? (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

There’s news about the Zack Kelly injury and, while it’s not the worst possible news in the world, it ain’t great, either. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

The Fenway Park light show has been divisive so far this season. Some people love it, some people hate it, and some people don’t know what I’m talking about right now. But a few nights ago, Rafael Devers almost got clocked in the head when the lights went out. Safe to say everyone would have an opinion on it had that happened. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Want some Tanner Houck tattoo news? Sure, here you go: some Tanner Houck tattoo news. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)