Happy Wednesday. Let’s watch that again:

Alex Verdugo and the Red Sox will be back in action tonight to once again try to get back over .500. It’ll be Joe Ryan against Corey Kluber at 7:10 PM ET. Did you enjoy seeing Christian Vázquez back behind the plate in the (similar) red and blue? He really did seem to appreciate the welcome at Fenway Park.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.