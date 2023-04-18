The Minnesota Twins come to Fenway Park with a 10-6 record to the Red Sox 8-9. Leading the AL Central over the Cleveland Guardians, this is another club that got off to a good start. Over three games Boston will face Sonny Grey, Joe Ryan, and Kenta Maeda. Those first two have been stellar and Maeda has outpitched most of the Sox rotation early in the season.

Grey has made three starts this year totaling 17 innings where he stuck out 19, walked 7, and gave up just 1 run. Not “1 earned run” and several other runs. Total. One total run. But hey, he’s right handed. After the lefty onslaught the last week that’s still something of a relief. (Note to management: discover another right-handed hitter somewhere).

Kiké Hernández continues his tour of the field by starting tonight’s game at second base. Shortstop, center field, second base…maybe third base? Where else can we see him in 2023?

Chris Sale will try to bounce back from his dismal performance in Tampa Bay last time out. There hasn’t been much to like about Sale this year after so much missed time due to injury. While he handled the Detroit Tigers, after a rocky start, the two lineups with some offense - the Rays and Orioles - clobbered him. The Twins are starting just one left handed hitter, Max Kepler, against Sale looking to capitalize on his new, lesser form.

Last but not least, welcome back Christian Vázquez! The former Red Sox catcher and World Series champion is off to a .333/.415/.417 start at the plate and has not yet stolen a base - something he’s done each year since 2017.

Game 18: Twins at Red Sox Lineup spot Twins Red Sox Lineup spot Twins Red Sox 1 Donovan Solano, 1B Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Carlos Correa, SS Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Byron Buxton, DH Justin Turner, DH 4 Juan Miranda, 3B Masataka Yoshida, LF 5 Kyle Garlick, LF Kiké Hernández, 2B 6 Christian Vázquez, C Triston Casas, 1B 7 Michael Taylor, CF Connor Wong, C 8 Max Kepler, RF Jarren Duran, CF 9 Willi Castro, 2B Yu Chang, SS SP Sonny Gray, RHP Chris Sale, LHP

First pitch should be on time today at 7:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.