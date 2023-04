Happy Tuesday! The Red Sox took 3-4 from the Los Angeles Angels to close out Marathon Monday at 8-9, half a game behind the Baltimore Orioles. The Minnesota Twins are in town for three games and Chris Sale takes the ball tonight against Sonny Grey. Sale will look to forget all about his last start at 7:10 PM ET. While Grey is off to a fantastic start, hey, at least he’s not lefthanded!

