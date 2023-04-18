Red Sox Links: Is The Chris Sale Turnaround Coming?

Chris Sale has been pretty bad so far this year! The stuff is there (well, mostly there, anyway; the days of him living in the upper mid-to-upper 90s are gone) but the command is mercurial. But Dave Bush and the Red Sox coaching staff think it’ll be back soon. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

There already is one success story on the pitching staff, as Kutter Crawford has overcome a shaky spot to solid himself as one of the most valuable pitchers on the team. Should he stay in the pen or be given another shot at starting? (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

Can Jarren Duran turn things around on the other side of the ball? It looks like he’s going to get a chance to do so. (Matt Vautour, MassLive)

We’re a long way from free agency, but speculation about where Shoehei Ohtani will end up next is already running rampant. I’m sure the fact thathe said Fenway is one of his favorite places to play yesterday won’t fuel any more of that . . . (Gio Rivera, NESN)

So it looks like Hunter Renfroe really, really likes playing at Fenway Park, huh? The former Red Sox outfielder has an absurd 15 RBI in 7 games at the ballpark since leaving the team. (Darren Hartwell, NBC Sports)