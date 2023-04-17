After a sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays the Red Sox have roared back to life against the Los Angeles Angels (who are still in Anaheim) to claw their way back to .500. The only thing standing in their way: Shohei Ohtani, perhaps the greatest baseball player alive or maybe even, ever.

Luckily for Boston today is an off day for Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon. Which provides a little help to Brayan Bello, making his first Major League start of the season. Because a lineup with Trout and Ohtani back-to-back is simply unreal.

After Sunday’s game the Sox optioned Bobby Dalbec back to Worcester and recalled the speedy center fielder Jarren Duran. With Adam Duvall sidelined, bigger bases, and the limited pickoff attempts this is is best shot to hang on to a Major League job.

Not that he needs to do so today, but after Garrett Whitlock put up possibly the best start of the season so far, Bello could continue the youth-first movement in the rotation. Those two could be a lot of fun this year.

Game 17: Angels at Red Sox Lineup spot Angels Red Sox Lineup spot Angels Red Sox 1 Zach Neto, SS Raimel Tapia, RF 2 Shohei Ohtani, P Rafael Devers, 3B 3 Taylor Ward, LP Rob Refsnyder, LF 4 Hunter Renfroe, RF Masataka Yoshida, DH 5 Gio Urshela, 3B Triston Casas, 1B 6 Jake Lamb, 1B Kiké Hernández, CF 7 Brandon Drury, 2B Reese McGuire C 8 Logan O'Hoppe, C Christain Arroyo, 2B 9 Brett Phillips, CF Jarren Duran, CF SP Shohei Ohtani, RHP Brayan Bello, RHP

The game starts at 11:10 AM ET on WEEI and NESN.