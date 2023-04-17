Red Sox Links: The Origin Of Boston Strong

Today is going to be an emotional day, both a the ballpark and on the racecourse. Here’s a look back at the link between the Red Sox and the 2013 marathon bombing. (Chad Jennings, The Athletic)

Of course, the emotions started running high yesterday, with the 2013 team reunion. (Rob Bradford, WEEI)

Two of the members of that World Series team, Ryan Dempster and Brock Holt, will be running the marathon today. (Khari Thompson, Boston.com)

And David Ortiz certainly hasn’t forgotten the role he played in setting the tone for the city’s recovery. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

So Chris Martin hasn’t been the lockdown 8th inning guy we were hoping for so far. It turns out that his struggles may have been injury related. He’s been shut down with shoulder inflammation (he says it’s nothing serious) and Jake Faria is getting the call in his stead. (Peter Abraham, Boston Globe)

With no Chris Martin, that means. . . more Ryan Brasier! In yesterday’s game, Red Sox Nation’s favorite punching bag earned one helluva save. (Greg Dudek, NESN)

Faria isn’t the only new name in the bullpen. With Zack Kelly out for a while, the Sox picked up Brennan Bernardino off the scrap heap and sent him to Worcester. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)

But hey, we don’t need to worry much about the bullpen if the Sox get more starts like the one Garrett Whitlock gave them yesterday. He credits a quicker tempo of for the turn-around from his dismal outing against the Rays. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

How quickly was Whitlock working? Well, yesterday’s game clocked in at just one hour and fifty-seven minutes, the fastest game at Fenway since 1989. (Gio Rivera, NESN)