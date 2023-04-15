The Red Sox broke out if their slump with a solid win over the Los Angeles Angels and are looking to bring the winning streak to two.

Nick Pivetta walks into the afternoon start with a 0.90 ERA and 12 strikeouts over his 10 innings pitched so far. Another five inning effort like that and Boston is well on its way.

He’s opposed by, incredibly, another lefty. This time, Tyler Anderson. Anderson parlayed a career year with the Los Angeles Dodgers into a multi-year pact with the team in Anaheim. It’s far too soon to see if the changes LA made to him will stick but he hasn’t started the season strong. Fingers crossed he’s still getting a feel for the new season!

Game 15: Angels at Red Sox Lineup spot Angels Red Sox Lineup spot Angels Red Sox 1 Taylor Ward, LF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Mike Trout, CF Justin Turner, DH 3 Shohei Ohtani, DH Rob Refsnyder, LF 4 Anthony Rendon,3B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Hunter Renfroe, RF Kiké Hernández, CF 6 Gio Urshela, 1B Christain Arroyo, 2B 7 Brandon Drury, 2B Triston Casas, 1B 8 Zach Neto, SS Connor Wong, C 9 Matt Thais, C Yu Chang, SS SP Tyler Anderson, LHP Nick Pivetta, RHP

First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.