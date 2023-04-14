Welcome back to Boston Shohei Ohtani! From America’s Most Beloved Ballpark to the colleges and universities and thriving biotech scene - as well as some fo the best hospitals in the world should anything happen - there’s really no place better to sign this winter.

Tanner Houck takes the mound opposite yet-another-lefty this time in the form of Patrick Sandoval. In two starts this season the southpaw has tossed 11 innings with just four strikeouts against 3 walks ands has allowed only 2 runs. Hopefully the Red Sox can turn his luck around.

Tanner Houck has been one of the Sox better starters in April with an ERA of 4.50 and 9 strikeouts against 3 walks over 10 innings. A good start here would be nice.

The Los Angels Angels come into Boston at 7-5 against the Sox 5-8. The two teams have scored similar numbers of runs - in fact their entire offensive profiles so far look almost like mirror images - so this is a good test. Tonight is the first game of four in the series and Boston needs a sweep to get back above .500.

Game 14: Angels at Red Sox Lineup spot Angels Red Sox Lineup spot Angels Red Sox 1 Taylor Ward, LF Alex Verdugo, RF 2 Mike Trout, CF Justin Turner, DH 3 Shohei Ohtani, DH Rob Refsnyder, LF 4 Anthony Rendon,3B Rafael Devers, 3B 5 Hunter Renfroe, RF Kiké Hernández, CF 6 Jake Lamb,1B Christain Arroyo, 2B 7 Brandon Drury, 2B Triston Casas, 1B 8 Luis Rengifo, SS Connor Wong, C 9 Logan O'Hoppe, C Yu Chang, SS SP Patrick Sandoval, LHP Tanner Houck, RHP

First pitch is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and Apple TV+.