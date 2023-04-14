Welcome back to Boston Shohei Ohtani! From America’s Most Beloved Ballpark to the colleges and universities and thriving biotech scene - as well as some fo the best hospitals in the world should anything happen - there’s really no place better to sign this winter.
Tanner Houck takes the mound opposite yet-another-lefty this time in the form of Patrick Sandoval. In two starts this season the southpaw has tossed 11 innings with just four strikeouts against 3 walks ands has allowed only 2 runs. Hopefully the Red Sox can turn his luck around.
Tanner Houck has been one of the Sox better starters in April with an ERA of 4.50 and 9 strikeouts against 3 walks over 10 innings. A good start here would be nice.
The Los Angels Angels come into Boston at 7-5 against the Sox 5-8. The two teams have scored similar numbers of runs - in fact their entire offensive profiles so far look almost like mirror images - so this is a good test. Tonight is the first game of four in the series and Boston needs a sweep to get back above .500.
Game 14: Angels at Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Angels
|Red Sox
|Lineup spot
|Angels
|Red Sox
|1
|Taylor Ward, LF
|Alex Verdugo, RF
|2
|Mike Trout, CF
|Justin Turner, DH
|3
|Shohei Ohtani, DH
|Rob Refsnyder, LF
|4
|Anthony Rendon,3B
|Rafael Devers, 3B
|5
|Hunter Renfroe, RF
|Kiké Hernández, CF
|6
|Jake Lamb,1B
|Christain Arroyo, 2B
|7
|Brandon Drury, 2B
|Triston Casas, 1B
|8
|Luis Rengifo, SS
|Connor Wong, C
|9
|Logan O'Hoppe, C
|Yu Chang, SS
|SP
|Patrick Sandoval, LHP
|Tanner Houck, RHP
First pitch is at 7:10 PM on WEEI and Apple TV+.
