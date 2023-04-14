Red Sox Links: A Trade On The Horizon?

With the team’s up-the-middle depth already being tested, will the Red Sox try to trade for a big league piece? Almost certainly not, frankly. Bloom’s been reluctant to trade for Major League talent and it’s extremely rare for trades to happen at this point in the season, regardless. But the team isn’t ruling anything out. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

There should be a rule that every Major League Baseball team have at least one local player on the roster at all times. Would this be a roster construction disadvantage for teams from the Northeast? It sure would! But baseball is supposed to be romantic, damn it, and there’s nothing more romantic than a kid playing for his hometown team. For the Red Sox, a relief pitcher in Portland named Luis Guerrero is the team’s next-best hope for a Boston-raised player. (Alex Speier, Boston Globe)

Triston Casas isn’t a hometown player, but he is a vitally important homegrown one, and he needs to start figuring things out at the plate. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Xander Bogaerts isn’t the only player from the 2022 team who ended up with the San Diego Padres. Michael Wacha did, too, and he sounds confused about how he ended up there. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Former Sox pitcher Daniel Bard has had about as up-and-down a career as you can imagine. He’s in another one of his valleys, and is struggling with mental health after a disastrous World Baseball Classic. He’s not shying away from the struggle, though. (Gordon Edes, Bally Sports)