OTM Open Thread 4/14: It is the Weekend

Happy Friday. The Red Sox are...more or less what we thought. They beat up on the bad Detroit Tigers and had some competitive games if all losses against the good Tampa Bay Rays. They sit at 5-8 as they welcome the 7-5 Los Angeles Angels to Fenway Park.

This might be the last “break” for the next few weeks as the competition included the Minnesota Twins, Milwaukee Brewers, Baltimore Orioles, Cleveland Guardians, Toronto Blue Jays, Philadelphia Phillies, Atlanta Braves, St. Louis Cardinals, Seattle Mariners, and San Diego Padres. This could be a brutal stretch. But also, going .500 through most of May isn’t out of the question either.

Tanner Houck gets the start tonight against Patrick Sandoval at 7:10 PM on WEEI and Apple TV+. Saturday is a 4:10 PM start, Sunday 1:35 PM, and Monday morning 11:10 AM.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.