Red Sox 3, Rays 9: Ok But They Maybe Could’ve Won This One...

False Dawn #1

Standing at the precipice of baseball history, one Rob Refsnyder shakes off the gloomy tweets, stares down a man projected to be one of the best starters on one of the best starting rotations in baseball, and says: not today!

Rob Refsnyder with a solo home run off Rays lefty Jeffrey Springs.



pic.twitter.com/4nKka8oaal

A no-doubter by an unlikely three-hole hitter! Surely Jeffrey Spings will not recover from such an undignified punch in the mouth! Sure the Rays are shook! Surely this will end the streak once and for al — oh, nuts, never mind. Springs would recover to retire the next 7 hitters in a row, striking out three of them. Of freaking course he would.

False Dawn #2

But wait! Springs is hurt! Springs is hurt!

Oh boy, the Rays sure are screwed now! They’re going to the bullpen early and Cleavinger doesn’t look ready! There’s a double! There’s not one but two walks! An RBI fielder’s choice!

Kikè Hernández gives the Red Sox a 2-1 lead thanks to a nice slide from Bobby Dalbec going into 2B.



pic.twitter.com/F6HaLgano4

And one inning later, another double and another RBI!

Justin Turner with a Texas Leaguer RBI and the Red Sox have officially murdered the mojo of the undefeated Devil Rays

The Rays bullpen is leaking! It’s overworked after facing a resilient Sox lineup all week! The Ray’s luck has finally ru—oh, nuts. Never mind. Some guy named Braden Bristo (which, we all can agree is not a real person but a character from a Thomas Pynchon novel, right?), a [checks notes] 28-year-old making his Major League debut (!!) would come in and throw a three-inning no-hitter while striking out 4 to shut down the Red Sox offense. Of freaking course he would.

False Dawn #3

Corey Kluber’s cruising! In four solid innings he’s limited the walks, made just one mistake, and he’s even striking people out like it’s 2018!

Corey Kluber's 6th and 7th Ks.

The Klubot’s back, baby! The Ray’s don’t know what hit ‘em! They don’t have a chance! Surely they won’t be able to hit they’re way back into this ga—oh, nuts. Never mind. They would go on to score seven runs in the fifth inning, mostly thanks to a series of BABIP God-induced bleeders and seeing-eye grounders and Richard Bleier would be totally incapable of stopping the bleeding. Of freaking course they would.

Three Studs

Justin Turner: .209 WPA, 2-4, 2B, RBI Rob Refsnyder: .071 WPA, 1-3, HR, RBI Christian Arroyo: .015 WPA, 1-3, 2B R

Three Duds

Richard Bleier: -.569 WPA, 0.1 IP, 4 H, 4 ER Reese McGuire: -.061 WPA, 0-4, 3 K Corey Kluber: -.045 WPA, 4.2 IP, 4 H, 4 ER, 1 BB, 7 K

Play of the Game

In the middle of the Rays 7-run 5th, Brandon Lowe hit a measly little grounder up the the middle that scored one run to tie the game and gave the Tampa Bay Rays a 56% chance of winning. They would not blow that chance.

That was the most important play by WPA, anyway. The most important play to an editor of a Red Sox website that spent October through April positioning itself as the internet’s #1 Triston Casas fanzine was when our boy worked a 14-pitch walk and then bat flipped his way to first:

Triston Casas celebró una BB de 14 lanzamientos.



Triston Casas celebró una BB de 14 lanzamientos.



La esperanza no se ha perdido…