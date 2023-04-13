Here we go again. Another lefty starting against the Red Sox who are struggling against southpaws. The Tampa Bay Rays probably have the better pitcher on paper again for another game in this series. Although Corey Kluber did give the Red Sox five solid innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last time out.

There is a little more information on Zack Kelly:

The #RedSox today placed RHP Zack Kelly on the 15-Day Injured List due to right elbow inflammation.



To fill Kelly’s spot on the active roster, the club recalled RHP Kutter Crawford from Triple-A Worcester. — Red Sox (@RedSox) April 13, 2023

So, that’s not ideal. Hopefully it’s only inflammation.

Game 13: Red Sox at Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Yandy Díaz, 1B 2 Justin Turner, DH Brandon Lowe, 2B 3 Rob Refsnyder, LF Randy Arozarena, LF 4 Triston Casas, 1B Wander Franco, SS 5 Bobby Dalbec, 3B Luke Raley, RF 6 Kiké Hernández, CF Harold Ramirez, DH 7 Reese McGuire, C Taylor Walls,3B 8 Yu Chang, SS Josh Lowe, CF 9 Christain Arroyo, 2B Francisco Mejía, C SP Corey Kluber, RHP Jeffrey Springs, LHP

First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.