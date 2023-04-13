 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Game 13: Red Sox at Rays

Salvage one game?

By Mike Carlucci
MLB: Boston Red Sox at Tampa Bay Rays

Here we go again. Another lefty starting against the Red Sox who are struggling against southpaws. The Tampa Bay Rays probably have the better pitcher on paper again for another game in this series. Although Corey Kluber did give the Red Sox five solid innings against the Pittsburgh Pirates last time out.

There is a little more information on Zack Kelly:

So, that’s not ideal. Hopefully it’s only inflammation.

Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
Lineup spot Red Sox Rays
1 Alex Verdugo, RF Yandy Díaz, 1B
2 Justin Turner, DH Brandon Lowe, 2B
3 Rob Refsnyder, LF Randy Arozarena, LF
4 Triston Casas, 1B Wander Franco, SS
5 Bobby Dalbec, 3B Luke Raley, RF
6 Kiké Hernández, CF Harold Ramirez, DH
7 Reese McGuire, C Taylor Walls,3B
8 Yu Chang, SS Josh Lowe, CF
9 Christain Arroyo, 2B Francisco Mejía, C
SP Corey Kluber, RHP Jeffrey Springs, LHP

First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

