Happy Thursday. Well last night was a roller coaster. If only Sale hadn’t allowed so many runs the Red Sox comeback would not have come up short. The Tampa Bay Rays look to join the history books this afternoon by completing a 13-0 start to the season. Corey Kluber takes the ball for Boston against yet another lefty Jeffrey Springs.

It’s an afternoon affair today with first pitch at 1:10 PM ET on WEEI and NESN.

Talk about what you want and be good to one another.