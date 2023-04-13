Red Sox Links: That Was A Rough Night!

The Zack Kelly injury was hard to watch last night. And though we haven’t had any official updates yet, I think we all know what’s next. Unsurprisingly, Kelly got emotional. (Julian McWilliams, Boston Globe)

Chris Sale did NOT get injured last night, and has now made three injury starts in a row. Woo hoo! Go, Chris! Unfortunately, though, he was again terrible. (Chris Cotillo, MassLive)

Amidst all the frustration/laughter/horror about Bobby Dalbec starting at shortstop last night, we shouldn’t lose sight of a bigger, long-term problem: the guy who’s supposed to be the starting shortstop, Kiké Hernández, isn’t proving adequate to play the position at the big league level either. (Logan Mullen, WEEI)

Don’t look now, but Franchy Cordero is playing well for the Yankees — like, really, really well. (Gio Rivera, NESN)

But it’s not all doom and gloom! As we told you about yesterday, Brayan Bello is close to making his 2023 debut with the big league club. His teammates sound just as excited to get him back as we are. (John Tomase, NBC Sports)

Plus, at least the bats got going again last night. That’s good news, because Red Sox hitters won’t have to go back to tying their hands to their bats, which is apparently something Rafael Devers used to do. (Christopher Smith, MassLive)