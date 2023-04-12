Bobby Dalbec starts at shortstop.

Ok, that’s a little dramatic. However, it’s early April and we know Dalbec isn’t even the best defensive first baseman on the team. Desperate times though…

Personally my first thought was this:

With the Tampa Bay Rays sending their right-handed lineup against the famously-southpaw Chris Sale things could get dicey. Right handed batters have slashed .224/.281/.374 against Sale over his career but we’re really in uncharted territory still with what the new Chris Sale is and can do. He’d never walked two straight on eight pitches before and now that’s happened. But then he buckled down.

Masataka Yoshida was a late scratch so the Red Sox are really feeling the pressure here. In their favor, perhaps, is the Rays are sending up a guy margin his major league debut. This is still a pretty veteran lineup, maybe they can claim an advantage over the new kid?

Game 12: Red Sox at Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays Lineup spot Red Sox Rays 1 Alex Verdugo, RF Yandy Díaz, DH 2 Rafael Devers, 3B Wander Franco, SS 3 Justin Turner, DH Isaac Paredes, 1B 4 Triston Casas, 1B Randy Arozarena, LF 5 Raimel Tapia, LF Harold Ramirez, RF 6 Bobby Dalbec, 1B Manuel Margot, CF 7 Reese McGuire, C Taylor Walls,3B 8 Yu Chang, 2B Christian Bethancourt, C 9 Kiké Hernández, SS Vidal Bruián, 2B SP Chris Sale, LHP Taj Bradley, RHP

First pitch is at 6:40 once more on NESN and WEEI.